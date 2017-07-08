"Davido's Father Must Be Mad," Adelekes React To Rauf Aregbesola's Insult - The Herald Nigeria

The Adelekes have reacted to the comment made by the Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola during the week insulting Nigerian singer, Davido’s father, Deji Adeleke.

Recall that Aregbesola had during the week at a campaign organised ahead of the elections scheduled to hold today said Dr. Deji Adeleke has been psychologically affected by the death of his brother, Isiaka Adeleke.

The governor further shut down claims that he had been requesting money from the family stating that on the contrary, they had been the ones begging him for tax waivers amongst others.

Reacting to the insult, the Adelekes said: “What’s more appalling is Aregbesola’s outburst – as widely quoted in major newspapers, that Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s sudden death ‘has affected the psyche’ of Dr Deji Adeleke.

“How? One may want to ask: If Aregbesola has a giant, a towering personality and eminent person like the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke in his family, and he lost such a distinguished personality to the cold hands of death, will he take to the streets and dance merrily?

“Why should Ogbeni Aregbesola carry politics to this ridiculous end and act like a tin god, who will never leave the office as governor and this transient world as a human being? To those of us living, inclusive of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, we don’t know how we will end up. Senator Isiaka Adeleke died gloriously. The whole world celebrated his death.”

“What is the sin of the Adeleke’s family in putting one of their own forward to contest the Osun-West senatorial by-election, if that is what is giving Ogbeni Aregbesola some concern?

This comes after Aregbesola had stated during the campaign that the Adelekes think political posts are inheritable.

The Adelekes added, “If Aregbesola is talking of a contentious Certificate of Occupancy, is he the one that provided the billions of naira that put Adeleke University up as the ‘Harvard’ of Nigeria?”

