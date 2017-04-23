 Davido's Uncle, Senator Adeleke Is Dead - The Herald Nigeria

Davido’s Uncle, Senator Adeleke Is Dead

The first civilian governor of Osun and serving senator, Isiaka Adeleke, is dead. He died in the early hours of Sunday at a private hospital in Osogbo. Adeleke was 62.

At the residence of the former governor in Ede, the atmosphere was tense as his corpse was brought in at about 1:10 p.m, preparatory to the Islamic burial rites at 4:p.m.

A crowd of sympathizers and family members were seen weeping uncontrollably on sighting the corpse of the late flamboyant politician and socialite.

A two-term senator, Adeleke had won the Osun West senatorial seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in 2007.

He, however, defected from the PDP in the build up to the 2015 general elections and had won again on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.NAN

