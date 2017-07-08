Dbanj Becomes $100 million Richer - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer and entertainer, Dbaj, who recently welcomed his son with his wife whom he married secretly last year, Didi Killgrow has revealed the worth of his company.

The singer who took to his social media page to show appreciation revealed that his company, CREAM RECORDS which was launched a year ago has been valued at $100 million.

The value which converts to N35billion will largely put the artiste ahead of his peers considering his recorded net worth prior to the announcement.

Dbanj took to his social media page to write:

“7:7:17 a dream that started on paper and went live today exactly a year ago, to help Creative talents find their Dreams across Nigeria. A year later it has become the channel that I was looking for in 2012, It has gotten a Global Label Distribution Deal for my people (African Talents) to birth the Label @DCREAMRECORDS and has just been Valued above a $100 million Dollars. I’m so humbled, just want to thank God, my family, my FANs, ACS, critics and my partners. and i want to tell you no matter what, believe in God and Believe in yourself! #kingdonCome”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment