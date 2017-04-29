D'banj Goes Shirtless In The Bahamas With American Model - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, D’banj also known as Banger Lee and Koko master who is currently in the Bahamas has released some vacation photos with American entrepreneur cum model, Bernice Burgos.

The artiste who was reported to have married his young wife at a secret event last year took to his social media page to announce the meet.

The photos in which the Nigerian singer bared his chest has however sparked rumors that the singer may be planning something juicy for his fans with the model.

He wrote on his social media page along with the photos: “It has been lovely working with this amazing team.

“Also, special one to my amazing Kokolet @realberniceburgos was really nice having you around, welcome to the LEE Temple. See you soon as we start an amazing Summer with #Bewithyou.”

See photos below:

