D'Banj Releases Five New Videos on the CREAM Platform - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Kokomaster, D’banj has released five new videos for the winners of his CREAM initiative on the CREAM platform.

The newly released videos are that of Rayce, TK Swag, MKJ, Leke Benson and Legend Courage, who were winners in each of their categories.

C.R.E.A.M stands for Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music. A platform that provides creative minds the opportunity to have their songs recorded, help them shoot standard videos and secure collaborations with artistes of their choice. It’s also heavily involved in talent showcase, promotion and showbiz marketing for people in the arts.

D’banj launched the CREAM platform to contribute positively to the development of the music industry in Nigeria and help those in need of it find their feet and put their best foot forward in the entertainment industry. It’s a way to give back to the industry which made him. All activities concerning the CREAM are on www.thecreamplatform.com.

The five winners of the CREAM so far are Rayce, TK Swag, MKJ, Leke Benson and Legendary Courage.

About the five artistes, their songs and the new videos:

Jebon Records Superstar Artist, Kingsley Amoni Irase, popularly known as Rayce, is no doubt one of the Nigerian hit-making artistes with his back to back hit songs from Baby Go Gaga Go, Tested OK, Just Like Dat, Jack Sparrow, Tetela, 21 Love Now Wetin Dey. The easy-going musical artiste, songwriter and producer is set to begin the year with his current single titled ‘Shiki-Shiki’ featuring African number one artiste, D’banj who is also known as Ejanla.

Torkuma Davies Nyior TK Swag, also known as Mr Alhaji, is a graduate of pure chemistry who started music officially in Jos in 2009. TK Swag is the first winner on the CREAM platform. He is based in Jos and hails from Benue State.

Olorunleke Benson is originally from Kogi State, but was born and bred in Kaduna State. He started rapping and singing at the age of 14 in the northern part of Nigeria. By the age of 18 he was already sitting on top of the northern music food chain. Leke Benson, who is popularly known as “sabi boi”, introduced his style of afro-pop to the northern part of Nigeria which is a blend of Yoruba in a western way.

Leke Benson finally drops the highly anticipated song titled “Adura”. The record “Adura” is an inspiring and feel-good song and was produced by Stevjazz and mixed and mastered by Kossi. It’s definitely a song to be listened to.

Makanjuola Emmanuel Oluwafemi, who goes by the stage name MKJ, is a songwriter and music producer who hails from Kwara State but had his education in Ilorin at KEATS State Polytechnic. He started singing officially in 2010. MKJ is known for his mind captivating lyrical prowess. He believes that impression without expression is depression. He is an artiste based in Lagos and his song is titled ‘Jodada’. The video was shot by Ruff Ikonz.

Enoch Courage Stephen, also known as Legendary Courage, is a gospel recording musician, a producer, a vocal coach, a composer and a pianist. He was born on April 12th to a Christian family, from where he got his dreams and love for music and music production. He is from Kogi state, Nigeria and his style of music is unique and loved all over the world. He is a CREAM platform winner and ambassador and his dream is to see his music played, accepted and loved all over the world. He is based in Abuja.

