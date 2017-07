Manchester United’s goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has sent his good wishes to Nigerian shot-stopper after he was diagnosed with acute leukemia.

The Wolverhampton man was confirmed to be suffering from the disease during pre-season testing and De Gea took to his official Twitter handle to wish the Nigerian a quick recovery.

”#KeepStrong Carl Ikeme, all goalkeepers and the football family are with you!,’’ he tweeted.

Ikeme is set to start chemotherapy.

