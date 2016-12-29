Dear Married Men, Do These Or Leave Social Media - Olumofin - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

After advising married women to get off social media or lose their husbands, the ‘Love Doktor’, Joro Olumofin’s brother, Dokun has shelled out the other side of his advice aimed at the married men.

In the new warning aimed at married men, Dokun Olumofin listed the Dos and Don’ts married men on social media sites should take note of.

In the post, Dokun Olumofin noted that married men are free to stay and frolic on social media but must observe the following rules listed below:

1. State in your Social Media bio that you are Married

2. Do not like or DM Women on SM

3. Never use the following emojis on women’s comment section ❤️😍😘👄👩‍❤️‍👩🍆🍑

4. Never Like the following women’s IG Pages Instagram Models, Twerkers, Married Women, Naked Women, Big ASS women, Big Breast women, Curvy Women etc.

5. Never Message an Ex on Social Media

6. Post your wife’s picture every 4 months to remind the world you are married.

Cc @dokunolumofinfoundation

ANY MARRIED MAN WHO CANT PRACTICE THE LIST ABOVE SHOULD GET OFF SOCIAL MEDIA.”

