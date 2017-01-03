 Dear Nigerian Youth, Marry Now Before Its Too Late - Twitter User - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Dear Nigerian Youth, Marry Now Before Its Too Late – Twitter User

proposal marriage ring

A social media user identified as Jude took to his social media page to advice Nigerian youth, especially the male counterparts to marry now before its is too late.

According to the Twitter user who says he’s now 30, the goal of having riches before settling down robbed him of a lifetime with the woman he loves.

He further added that as the age mounts and increases, it becomes increasingly add to find the one you love while your friends who had taken the initiative to marry early are playing with their kids and raising a family.

He wrote:

1

2

3

4

5

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar