Death sentence: S/Court fixes April 28 to deliver judgment on Kekong’s appeal

The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed April 28 to deliver judgment in a death sentence appeal filed by one Daniel Kekong against the Cross River Government.

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen who presided, fixed the date after counsel to parties made their final submissions.

Kekong had challenged the decision of the Court of Appeal, Calabar made on Oct.28, 2014.

The appellate court had upheld the judgment delivered by Justice Ashu Ewah of the Cross River High Court, Obudu on Jan.8, 2014.

The appellant was in the judgment convicted of the offence of armed robbery and sentenced to death.

The convict at about 8: p.m. on Jan.19, 2013 attacked one Mrs Perpetual Ubua on her way back home on a motorcycle.

The summary of the facts contained in the appellant’s brief of argument said that the victim was allegedly robbed of recharge cards valued at N128, 000.

Evidence advanced by prosecution witnesses also said Ubua was robbed of the sum of N285, 000 and two phones by three armed men on a motorcycle.

The appellant, however, denied knowledge of the incident, adding that he was simply arrested because he gave 30 pieces of (N100) denominations of GLO re-charge cards which he found on the ground to Promise Bassey.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bassey, who was jointly tried with Kekong regained freedom due to insufficient evidence to convict him. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment