Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher passes - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Debbie Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars from the 1950s and 1960s, died on Wednesday, one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher passed away.

According to reports, her son Todd said Debbie was rushed to a hospital shortly after 1pm when someone at the Beverly Hills home of her son, Todd, called 911 to report a possible stroke.

Todd Fisher told CNN, “My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie.”

Debbie and Todd were making funeral arrangements for Carrie, who had died on Tuesday of cardiac arrest at age 60. “She’s with Carrie now,” Todd Fisher said.

Reynolds, who was born Mary Frances Reynolds, was a bubbly singer, dancer and actress who starred in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Debbie famously divorced Eddie Fisher in 1959 after his affair with Elizabeth Taylor. Debbie married two more times in 1960 and 1984.

Carrie’s relationship with Debbie was the focus of Carrie’s semi-autobiographical book, “Postcards from the Edge,” which was later adapted for the big screen, starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine.

