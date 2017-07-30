Declare State of Emergency in The North Now - Igbo Group To Osinbajo - The Herald Nigeria

A South Eastern Group, Igbo National Council has called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to declare a state of emergency in the North in order to forestall a break down of law and order arising from the Quit Notice given to Igbos by Arewa youths.

The group also called on the National Assembly to declare President Muhammad Buhari incapacitated as his continued absence from the country on medical grounds does not augur well for national progress.

The statement issued by Chilos Godsent, the President of the group reads in part, “The INC calls on the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to declare a state of emergency in all the northern states of Nigeria before October 1, 2017, in order to forestall disaster that may occur as a result of the criminality and illegality of the notice to quit given by Arewa youths.”

In a related development, the governors of the Northern states have assured Southerners living in the 19 Northern states that their safety is guaranteed.

A communiqué signed by the Chairman Northern States Governors Forum, NSGF, and Borno State governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, said the governors would protect lives and properties of all southerners living in the North.

“We reassure all Nigerians who live in the north of our readiness to protect their lives and property and we, therefore, call on our colleagues in the south to emulate this gesture.

“The forum, therefore, discourages ethinicising the deadly conflicts and crimes with the Fulani tribe as other tribes could be cattle-rearers too.

“The free movement of persons, goods, and services within the West African sub-region as ratified by the ECOWAS Convention should be subjected to the laws of individual member states in order to check cross border crimes, especially cattle rustling.

“Creating more grazing reserves and providing adequate infrastructure in such reserves by way of addressing the needs of cattle-rearers and those of their animals before the enactment of the appropriate legislation will ameliorate the challenges.”

