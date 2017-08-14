Dead, Decomposing Body of UNIZIK Female Student Found In Her Room 4 Days After - The Herald Nigeria

The decomposing remains of a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka has been found four days after the student was reported to have died.

Accordind to report, the female student of the institution was dead in her room for four days before lodge mates began wondering about her whereabouts.

An eyewitness identified as Edozdrive, revealed that lodge mates were forced to open her room door when they noticed it harbored huge amount of houseflies.

The houseflies according to report accompanied the occasional smell of decomposing body which had been wafting through the lodge.

Fellow lodge mates along with efforts from residents in the area successfully gained forced entry into the room to discover the student’s remains.

The cause of death of the yet unidentified female remains to be ascertained.

