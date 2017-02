Veteran musician, Dede Mabiaku, on Monday walked out of an interview on Lagos Talks FM 93.1, after the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina, had reportedly told him to “shut up”.

Femi Adesina, who is a staunch supporter of the Buhari-led government, is popular for labeling Buhari’s critics “wailers”.

A video of the interview, which has now gone viral, showed the heated discussion after which Dede walked out.

