Deeper Life Church Allegedly Refused Lady Accommodation Because She's An RCCG Member - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian lady was reportedly turned out of a Deeper Life church gathering because she belongs to the Redeemed Christian Church of God denomination.

According to a social media user and Nigerian gay man, Kenny Bradmuse, his niece was turned away from the gathering of Christians because she does not originally worship with them.

Kenny Brandmuse in the narrative shared on his social media page revealed that his niece who is a student of Yabatech was forced into the situation after Yabatech closed down its hostels for renovation.

He wrote: “Last week, my niece was ejected from Deeper Life church premises because she’s not a member of the church. Now she sleeps in an open classroom. (Backstory: Yabatech, her new college, is renovating their hostels, and all new students are enjoined to look for a temporary place to stay.

“She’s only 16 for crying out loud, and first time out of home.) As a born again christian, she thought she found a refuge in a church. Unfortunately, the church says because she wears earrings and goes to the Redeemed, another church denomination, she is not eligible to stay.

“As a brilliant yet economically disadvantaged student, her parents – who devote their entire lives to serve the Redeemed church – can never afford her a spot at the Redeemed church college. We can’t say this enough: Nigerian brand of Christianity is a form of psychosis. (A severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality.) #MentalSlavery of the Black Race is concerning.”

