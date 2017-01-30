DeleteUber trends over Trump's Travel Ban - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Uber started trending worldwide on social media this weekend, but the company probably isn’t too thrilled about it.

#DeleteUber spread across the internet amid President Donald Trump’s 90-day ban on U.S. immigration by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries that has already seen backlash from the tech industry.

The hashtag picked up steam after Uber’s NYC Twitter account tweeted this:

“Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient.”

While people were protesting the ban at the JFK airport, as two Iraqi men were detained despite having visas that would ordinarily allow them to enter the country.

This sparked some reaction on Twitter, given that a taxi advocacy group joined the protest and some taxi drivers temporarily halted service:

An Uber spokeswoman said she did not know how many people had deleted Uber from their phones.

“We’re sorry for any confusion about our earlier tweet—it was not meant to break up any strike. We wanted people to know they could use Uber to get to and from JFK at normal prices, especially last night,” the company said Sunday in a statement.

