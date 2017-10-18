Isoken Kristal Bright, a final year student at Delta state university (DELSU) died after severe menstrual pain.

This was according to reports from her peers,

She is born into a family of two which consisted of her and a brother.

Her mother, Mrs Osagbogbe, is a top nurse at Sapele General Hospital.

According to reports, Isoken had severe menstrual pains which led to excess loss of blood.

She died hours after she was rushed to University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) in Edo state.

May her soul rest in peace.

