Delta Assembly commences debate on bill to establish Consumer Right Protection Agency

Lawmakers in Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday commenced debate on a bill to establish Consumers’ Rights Protection Agency in the state.

Leading the debate on the bill, its sponsor, Sheriff Oborevwori, the lawmaker representing Okpe Constituency, said if passed into law, the bill would protect the rights of consumers in the state.

He said that the bill provides opportunity for reconciliation and mediation between consumers and producers.

He said that a lot of people consume products hazardous to their health without knowing where and how to seek redress.

The lawmaker said that some producers of consumable goods still utilise banned substances in the production process.

He declared that the proposed law would give consumers the right to speak against negative practices of producers.

Speaking in support of the bill, Tim Owhefere, the House majority leader, said the proposed law would help to redress the injustice some producers of goods subjected consumers to.

Other lawmakers including Festus Okoh, the minority leader and Reuben Izeze, representing Ughelli South constituency, who contributed to the debate, spoke in support of the bill.

They commended the sponsor for initiating the bill.

They contended that the proposed law would enable consumers seek redress for consuming adulterated products.

They declared that the essence of the bill was not to take over the functions of Standard Organisation of Nigeria, (SON) and National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The lawmakers said the proposed law would empower the governor to declare state of emergency on any product that was not fit for consumption.

They insisted that the passage of the law was timely, as it would help to stem sharp practices by producers of goods and services.

At the end of the debate, the speaker referred the bill to the Committee on Commerce and Industry as well as Committee on Health for scrutiny. (NAN)

