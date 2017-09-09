Delta revenue board seals 12 companies over tax liabilities

The Delta Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR) on Friday sealed 12 companies, hotels and schools in Warri, over tax liabilities.

According to Mr Joel Ogege, DBIR’s Director (Enforcement and Compliance), the companies were shut over accumulated Personal Income Tax liabilities totaling more than N10 million.

Ogege, who led the team, said that the tax liabilities ranged from between N500,000 to N3 million.

“We were left with no option after the defaulters ignored several notices, including Court orders,” he said.

He said that the exercise was smooth except in one company where his team encountered resistance.

The official said that it was unlawful to resist a government order or harass revenue officials, and declared that the matter would be taken to court.

He said that the exercise was continuous, stressing that no defaulter would be spared.

Among outfits sealed were oil and gas firms, private schools, supermarkets and hotels

