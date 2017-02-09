Delta State Allegedly Authorize N350million To Celebrate James Ibori - The Herald Nigeria

The Delta State Government has reportedly authorized the sum of N350 million for the elaborate thanksgiving service and reception planned for the former governor pf the state, James Ibori.

According to media reports, an official of the state government who spoke to SaharaReporters revealed that the state governor, Mr. Okowa had authorized the fund in order to ensure that the scheduled event holds as planned on Sunday.

Th event which will be holding at the former governor’s hometown i expected to be a huge one with several government officials expected to be in attendance.

Recall that the former state governor some days ago returned to the country after serving 13-year jail term in a UK prison from which he was released on December, 2016.

