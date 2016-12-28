Delta State To Lose Out Of James Ibori $250m Loot - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Delta State Government may have to forfeit $250m worth of assets and money allegedly stolen by a former governor, James Ibori as alleged by the British government.

Ibori was recently released from prison in the United Kingdom but currently facing a confiscation hearing which may see him forfeit all assets gotten from the stolen funds.

It will be recalled that the Delta State government had forfeited $15m to the Federal Government following Justice Gabriel Kolawole ruling that money recovered from Ibori must be paid into the Federation Account and not the Delta State coffers, according to Punch.

A source in the EFCC had said, “The state government has not shown any seriousness in helping to recover Ibori’s loot. Back in 2009, the state government did everything possible to frustrate the Federal Government’s efforts and even went to court to challenge the EFCC. They claimed Ibori never stole.

“Much has not changed today because the state government last week issued a statement celebrating the release of Ibori. The Attorney General of the state, Mr. Peter Mrakpor, celebrated Ibori’s release and even called on the Federal Government to pardon him.”

