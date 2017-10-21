Dencia slams Lupita Nyong’o for accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment

Cameroonian singer, Dencia has verbally attacked Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyong’o after she revealed that Harvey Weinstein also allegedly harassed her sexually.

Lupita had recently revealed that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her once in the past as he made her massage him while he attempted to undress.

According to Dencia, people like Lupita have no right to speak out now after keeping quiet all this while for money and fame.

