Cameroonian singer, Dencia has verbally attacked Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyong’o after she revealed that Harvey Weinstein also allegedly harassed her sexually.

Lupita had recently revealed that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her once in the past as he made her massage him while he attempted to undress.

According to Dencia, people like Lupita have no right to speak out now after keeping quiet all this while for money and fame.

Read her tweets below;

So lupita could fake a fan letter abt Dencia but couldn't fake a letter to tell those women at essence she massaged Harvey Weinstein 🤣😂🤣 — Dencia (@IamDencia) October 20, 2017

When shit don't add up u gotta ask.Shit she had a whole audience,Oprah & co but wanted 2 bring down a black person.Thats black folks 4 u. https://t.co/32M9HFl8fy — Dencia (@IamDencia) October 20, 2017

All this hollywood women who stayed quiet for money & fame are giving a bad name 2 real victims.women get hurt daily Fr smh — Dencia (@IamDencia) October 20, 2017

Nop They won't, they luv to join the crowd plus the fame & $$ is more important. Bunch of hypocrites. I hope he puts them too 🤝 https://t.co/EYvsh2cmlW — Dencia (@IamDencia) October 20, 2017

