Destruction of evidence: Metuh makes no- case submission

Olisa Metuh, former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday made a no-case submission before an FCT High Court, Maitama, in the destruction of evidence charge preferred against him.

Metuh was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a two- count charge of alleged destruction of evidence.

Metuh through his counsel, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), told the court that they are making a no- case submission, as the prosecution failed to prove any case against Metuh.

Mr Sylvanus Tahir, the prosecuting counsel, had on Oct. 10, 2016 closed his case after calling three witnesses to testify.

Justice Ishaq Bello, after listening to the submission of Ikpeazu, adjourned the matter until Oct. 4 for counsel to adopt their final written addresses in the no- case submission by Metuh.

Ikpeazu had drawn the attention of the court to a publication in one of the national newspapers which, according to him was not a true representation of what transpired in court.

“There is a matter that has really troubled the defence, in reporting the proceeding of the court as punished by a newspaper on June 22; it was not the true representation of what happened in the court.

He said that it would be right if proceedings be reported correctly to avoid feeding the public with false information.

Bello admonished journalists to be careful in their judicial reportage to avoid misrepresenting facts.

