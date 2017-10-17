Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Diamond Bank has been recognized as the Best Bank in Financial Inclusion Services and the Mobile Banking App of the Year at the prestigious 2017 Businessday Banking awards held in Lagos recently.

Commenting on the awards, the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Uzoma Dozie said, “This award is another validation of our digital banking strategy. Other than its contribution to our bottom line, it is heartwarming to be recognized by our peers and the media for our innovative approach to banking in the country”.

The chief host at the event and Publisher, Businessday newspapers, Frank Aigbogun, stated in his welcome address that the awards were held to recognize the great institutions and leaders in the banking industry. He pointed that a credible information gathering process was adopted by the Research and Development division of the organization to select the winners, insisting that, “Businessday will continue to promote transparency in the public space as well as healthy rivalry and competition in the banking sector.”

Dedicating the awards to the Bank’s customers, Head, Corporate Communications Division, Chioma Afe said, “We are very grateful to our customers for their confidence in us; we certainly couldn’t have won without them. Our goal is to continue to delight them with our range of cutting-edge services. The best is yet to come”.

This year’s award makes it the second time in a row Diamond Bank will receive the award of the Best Mobile Banking app at the Businessday Banking awards.

