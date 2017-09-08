Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, says the agency is working on the process of extraditing Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke.

According to him, “There is the National Crime Agency and the Crown Prosecution Service in London, and our colleagues, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in America. We had cause to meet in London for about a week. We are working not only on the Diezani case, but the Diezani case has become a test case.”

Magu said that the funds allegedly stolen by the former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, surpasses that of former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha as only 15 percent of Diezani’s loot have been recovered by the anti-graft agency.

He told reporters that the agency was already making moves to facilitate the extradition of the former minister and to recover the rest, which will take some time.

“It is even more notorious than the so-called Abacha loot because we have not seen anything yet. I’m sure what we have seen is not more than may be 15 percent. I think it is going to be a long time.

“That is why sometimes I think we should appeal to the looters to return the loot. Then the government will take a decision. I think it is the best way to go about it, otherwise, the monies would be wasted.”

Magu added that the EFCC is in collaboration with “almost all law enforcement agencies in the world” to recover loot stashed abroad by Nigerians.

