Dino Melaye: Gov. Bello's Tenure Has Brought Penury, Misfortunes on Kogi People - The Herald Nigeria

Senator Dino Melaye has again come for the head of Governor Yahya Bello of Kogi State, saying that since his tenure has unleashed sufferings, unfortunate happenings in the state.

Dino Melaye who represents Kogi West, said even though the governor had collected N20bn from the Federal Government as bailout fund and N11bn from the Paris Club fund, he has refused to pay workers and pensioners in the state.

According to him, this has resulted in suffering and anguish for Kogi people, adding that Yahya Bello has been siphoning state funds through the Caretaker Committees – a reason he has refused to conduct local government elections.

“Yahaya Bello collected N20bn from the Federal Government as bailout fund. Still, he refused to settle workers. He also collected N11bn from the Paris Club fund. Still, he refused to pay workers and pensioners,” Dino Melaye said while chatting with the media in Abuja.

“All I am asking for is good governance.‎ Children can no longer go to school. Tenants can no longer pay their house rent. Enough is enough! The people of Kogi State are tired of this government.

“The advent of Yahaya Bello as governor and Taofiq Isah as local government administrator in the political history of Kogi State has brought this unfortunate socio-political paradigm shift.”

Recall that Kogi State workers have not been paid for over 15 months with Melaye saying that recent moves to recall him from the Senate, is a handiwork of the Yahya Bello.

