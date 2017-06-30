 Dino Melaye: Man Swears Affidavit That He Took N20, 000 to Forge Signatures - The Herald Nigeria

Dino Melaye: Man Swears Affidavit That He Took N20, 000 to Forge Signatures

One Tope Ayemi has allegedly sworn an affidavit as evidence that he took N20, 000 to pull names from the party register unto the recall register of Senator Dino Melaye.

 

According to reports, the Ayetoro man in the affidavit, swore that he was invited by his ward chairman, June 8th, to mobilize signatures of party members.

 

He said he offered N500 to anyone who agreed to sign the register.

 

Recall that the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, is in the process of being recalled from the Senate by his constituents.

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had last week issued a letter to Senator Melaye after they received signatures for his recall from Kogi State.

 

 

