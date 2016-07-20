Dino Melaye Reacts To Alleged Statement About Aisha Buhari - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Senator Dino Melaye who represents Kogi West Senatorial district has debunked claims that he referred to First Lady Aisha Buhari during the Senate plenary session.

The senator had allegedly said that said he would rather settle for the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, than Oluremi Tinubu.

“I will beat you up, ….Impregnate you and nothing will happen…….I’ll rather go for a more sexy Aisha Buhari than Senator Oluremi Tinubu that has entered menopause,” the Senator was quoted as saying.

However, Senato Melaye on Tuesday, July 19, has denied the claims via his Twitter handle.

He dissociated himself from the narrative that he referred to the wife of the president Muhammadu buhari during the plenary session.

Wicked people lying that I made a comment involving our highly respected first lady. God go deliver una. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 18, 2016

