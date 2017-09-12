Following the court order that struck out Dino Melaye’s suit to stop his recall process, The Independent National Electoral Commission said it would, on Monday releases a revised timetable for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by INEC’s National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mallam Mohammed Haruna, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Haruna said the move was in compliance with Federal High Court, Abuja’s judgment on Monday, which ordered the Commission to continue with the recall process that was suspended.

“All legal hurdles have now been cleared and the recall process can now proceed as envisaged by the Constitution, the Electoral Act and the extant lNEC guidelines and regulations.

“Accordingly, and in compliance with the orders of the court, the Commission will release a revised timetable and schedule of activities on Monday, September 18, 2017,” the statement said.

Melaye is the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the Senate. Judgment in the suit was delivered yesterday, September 11.

