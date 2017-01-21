GRAPHIC PICTURE: Borno Govt. Official Inserts Electric Rod Into Boy's Anus - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A Director of Planning in one of the ministries in Borno State, has been arrested by the state Police Command for allegedly inserting an electric heater into the anus of his 10-year-old son over the allegation of engaging in homosexual activities.

The top civil servant was said to have perpetrated the act upon hearing that his son performed the act with some politicians.

While the boy had claimed to have been raped at their 1000 Government Housing Estate residence, the father was said to have dismissed his story, leading him to inflict the injuries on him.

It was learnt that the victim was chained before his father, who was accused of denying his children western education carried out the act.

It was further gathered that the civil servant recently chained one of his daughters, named Mama, for insulting her stepmother in the estate.

A top government official, who pleaded anonymity, said the director had been arrested.

Efforts to confirm the incident from the Police Public Relations Officer of Borno State Command, Mr. Victor Isuku proved abortive.

