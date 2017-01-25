Dismissed Officers Stopped Security Agents From Assasinating Me - Wike - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that security agents would have executed their detailed plans to assassinate him during the legislative rerun election in the state if not for the six officers dismissed by the police authorities.

The police had announced that they were dismissed for playing controversial roles in the election.

But speaking on Tuesday when he received the Aluu council of chiefs at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike alleged that there was a detailed plan by the security agencies to assassinate him.

“The policemen were dismissed because they did not allow the security agencies to assassinate me as was planned,” he said.

“The security agencies planned to assassinate me, but those attached to me resisted the plot and refused to allow them kill me. That is why they are angry and desperate.”

Vowing to continue to defend the interest of the state, Wike described the role of security agencies in the rerun election as a “wakeup call for the people”.

“The actions of security agencies during the December 10 re-run election have alerted us on how they plan to rig the 2019 elections. We are now prepared for them,” he said.

He commended the Aluu community for cooperating with his administration to tackle cultism, adding that the peaceful nature of the area had led to “improved execution of projects”.

Wike promised the monarchs that his administration will continue to develop different communities in line with his pledge to the people

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment