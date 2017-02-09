Distressed Arik Airlines Taken Over by Federal Government - The Herald Nigeria

Arik Airlines has been taken over by the Federal Government of Nigeria to save it from going under.

This was reported by Premium Times who asserted that the management of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) explained that the move was made by the FG to avert a major catastrophe.

According to AMCON’s spokeperson, Jude Nwauzor, “The development will afford Arik Airlines, which is the largest local carrier in the country, to go back to regular and undisrupted operations, avoid job losses, protect investors and stakeholder funds as well as ensure safety and stability in the already challenged aviation sector.”

The airline had before now been coming under constant fire for their less than stellar attitude towards customers which led to delays on several flights, missing baggage and so on.

The airline will now be taken over by veteran aviation expert, Roy Ilegbodu, who will be ably supported and supervised by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Oluseye Opasanya.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment