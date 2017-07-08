Diversification, Solution to Nigeria's Recession -Emir - The Herald Nigeria

The Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Yamusa, has advised the Federal Government to diversify the economy as the only way to come out of the current recession.

He was speaking today in Keffi, stressing that with the abundant natural resources in the country, recession would be a thing of the past if the Federal Government halt is dependence on oil as major income earner.

“The diversification of economy is very important because it will assist in raising the revenue generation benchmark as well as the creation of expertise in different fields,” the Emir said.

“Nigeria is highly endowed, especially with natural resources, with so many deposits in different states of the federation.”

In addition, he noted that to achieve that, “All that is needed is the commitment for the natural resources to be developed for revenue and less reliance on federal allocation.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment