Divide Nigeria into Six, No Need Fooling Ourselves, Pretending We are One -FFK - The Herald Nigeria

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said, contrary to popular opinion, restructuring is not the solution to the nation’s problem.

In a lengthy article captioned, “The Cry of the Almajiri”, FFK noted that restructuring will not bring lasting solutions to the nation’s problems.

“Restructuring is only the first step and it is nothing but a means to an end. Essentially it is just a temporary and ephemeral palliative,”FFK said.

“It is a good first step in what will be a long and hopefully peaceful journey to an expected and better end.

“The final and lasting solution to our numerous problems is either a complete break up of the nation into five or six pieces at the very worse or the implementation of what has come to be known as the “Gideon Orkar” solution where the two core northern zones of the north-west and the north-east are excised and expelled from the federation at the very best.”

He noted that there has been much bloodshed in the country as Nigerians are fooling themselves under the guise of unity.

“Either of the two options are fine by me. Too much innocent blood has been shed over the years by the internal colonialists for anything else to suffice,” Fani-Kayode said.

“There can no longer be any genuine love and true fellowship between us. And if we say that there is or that there can be then we are just fooling ourselves and pretending.

“Why should we continue to be our brother’s keeper when that brother hates us so much? The bottom line is that there is no longer any basis for unity between the north and the south.”

