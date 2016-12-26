DJ Cuppy Opens Up On Her Relationship With Footballer, Victor Anichebe - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Daughter of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola has finally opened up on her relationship with Nigerian professional footballer, Victor Anichebe.

Recall the Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy had until recently masked the identity of her partner as she was fond of covering his face with smileys in photos.

In an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds yesterday, the professional Disk Jockey opened up on her relationship, how it started, challenges and all there is to know.

Watch interview below:

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment