Djokovic through to second round after Klizan retires

World number four Novak Djokovic qualified for the second round of the ongoing tennis grass court event in Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The Serb, who is the event’s number two seed, went through after Martin Klizan, the world number 47, retired from the match due to a calf injury.

Klizan had managed to finish the first set losing 3-6, but he could not continue with the second set which was 0-2 then.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match only lasted 43 minutes.

The Slovakian found it difficult to return shots coming his way following the calf problem he has nursed for a couple of months.

Klizan had on many occasions in the game signaled his difficulty playing and had made series of contact with his physiotherapist before he called it quits.

This is the fourth meeting between the duo, but their first at a Grand Slam, and the 30-year-old Djokovic is unbeaten against the Slovakian.(NAN)

