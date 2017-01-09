Dogara condoles with Niger over Kure’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with the people and government of Niger over the death of former governor of the state Abdulkadir Kure.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, on Sunday Dogara described Kure’s death as a big loss.

Dogara further described the late politician as a progressive and seasoned technocrat whose experience and wisdom would be missed.

He extended his condolence to Kure’s family, and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

