 Dogara condoles with Niger over Kure’s death

Dogara condoles with Niger over Kure’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with the people and government of Niger over the death of former governor of the state Abdulkadir Kure.
A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, on Sunday Dogara described Kure’s death as a big loss.
Dogara further described the late politician as a progressive and seasoned technocrat whose experience and wisdom would be missed.
He extended his condolence to Kure’s family, and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar