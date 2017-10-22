The Speaker of the Federal House of Assembly, Yakubu Dogara once made a sacrificial offering of his six months salary to Living Faith Ministries during the construction of Covenant University over 15 years ago.

This was made known over the weekend by the Chancellor of Covenant University, Dr. David Oyedepo, during the 2017 Eagles Summit.

The Eagles Summit is an annual gathering of alumnus of Covenant University at the school’s main campus in Ota.

Bishop Oyedepo spoke on developing spiritual capacity towards sustainable global impact.

He narrated, “The Speaker of the Federal House of Assembly has been a son to me since his university days. He shared a testimony yesterday about how he heard me say something in Bauchi in 1988 and it changed his entire life forever. 1988 in Bauchi. It transformed his life forever because he picked it up and ran with it.

“When your University was taking off and we started construction, he sacrificed his 6 months salary wholesale to Covenant University. He has never had to struggle for anything in his life. Everything works in divine frequency for him.”

“And you hear him say again, I am a son of the House. Yes in the midst of wolves, i am a practicing Christian. No truly spiritual person ever gets stranded in life. I gave my life to Christ 48 years ago so I have lived all my life with Jesus. Zero regrets.”

“First Bank officials came here during the third phase of the construction and asked which bank is bankrolling this project, and I told them none. They said it is impossible. They didn’t understand.”

“Your university has never been indebted to any bank. That is the benefit of spirituality, things work for you in a way that seems impossible to man.”

“A top American economist and professor came to visit and came to my office and said this is an Ivy League standard university even in America. I told him thank you, I know.”

