Hot on the heels of the murder of Bilyaminu Bello who was killed by his wife Maryam Sanda, another case of uxoricide has come to light.

A 32-year-old banker Olaoluwa Adejo has been arrested by the Lagos State Police after he allegedly murdered his 28-year-old wife Maureen.

He allegedly beat her with a belt, tortured her with a machete and finally ended her life by forcing a local insecticide down her throat.

According to the Punch, their 5-year-old son, Richard, bore witness to the act and explained the horrid tale:

“My daddy beat my mummy with a belt; machete her here (shows arms), machete her here (shows legs). He used the belt on her here (points at face); forced my mummy to drink otapiapia (insecticide). My daddy took my mummy away.

My daddy said my mummy should get out of the house. My mummy said no. In the night, my daddy woke my mummy up and said, ‘Mosquito is too much, let me go and buy otapiapia’. My daddy forced my mummy to drink it. She shook her head. She vomited.

My daddy slapped my mummy. My mummy did not do anything to him. My daddy gave her one blow. My daddy kicked her. Small blood came out.

My daddy slapped her, kicked her, machete her, blow her, and put otapiapia in her mouth and in the food,” Richard said.

Maureen’s mom explained that she had left the house 5 days prior and only came back for a party at the kids’ school and never came back.

When she went to report the incident, she was told that her daughter had committed suicide and the husband had already deposited her body at the mortuary and was in the process of planning her burial before he was arrested.

The mother continued that on seeing her daughter’s body, she saw machete cuts and other signs of torture. According to the Police, the case is now under investigation.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related