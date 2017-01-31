Don decries harsh working conditions of Nigerian journalists

Prof. Sunny Udeze of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), has charged media houses and governments at all levels to improve salaries and wages of journalists.

Udeze, former Head of Department of Mass Communication in ESUT, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

He described as appalling, a situation where most journalists, even with their degrees were still living in penury.

The don noted that due to the dangerous nature and strain of journalism; the practitioners should be well-paid and catered for.

“The situation and condition of journalists in the country is awful to say the least, even though most of them are highly educated.

“However, there is snag of lack of proper pay or under-payment of journalists, especially in private and government media houses, “he said.

According to him, “it gives me serious concern as a lecturer that turns these brains out yearly, when I see them wearing, I-swear-to-god’ shoes.

.

“Whereas in other climes; journalists are the most paid and respected.

“The likes of Amanpour of CNN and others are the richest individuals working for any organisation, “he said. (NAN)

KSN/KOLE/OU

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment