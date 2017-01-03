Don Jazzy Searches For 70 'Mavins' - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Popular and leading Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has unveiled plans to recruit over 70 new workers into his Supreme Mavin Dynasty in 2017 ahead of the company’s forthcoming projects.

The producer who announced this in a New Year message to Nigerians said the recruitment will lead to increase in the number of workers working for the music production and artiste management company from 55 to 120 at the end of 2017.

According to the celebrity, the new recruits would be those with experience to work as Business executives, Client servicing professionals, Style and Image experts, Digital Data and VAS Management executives, Government Liaison officers, CSR enthusiasts, Creative and Visual Production nerds, Talent and Catalog Management professionals, Content Developers, Retail, Sales and Fashion, Licensing specialist, Touring and Logistics specialist, Social Media Analyst and International Representatives in Accra, Nairobi , Abidjan, Dar es Salaam, Johannesburg, Douala , New York , London and Paris.

“If you are Mavin and you have what it takes become part of a revolution in the Music and Entertainment industry, then send your CV with a detailed cover letter to info@mavinrecords.com for consideration,” Don Jazzy said in the statement.

Read the full new year message of Don Jazzy below:

“As the year 2016 winds up, it is important for me to express my profound and esteemed gratitude to all the people that matter to the Supreme Mavin Dynasty all through the year. I will like to say a big thank you to all the Mavin fans both in Nigeria and globally for their love and support.

My appreciation would not be complete if I don’t thank our artists, producers and DJs for their relentless commitment and diligence in making the label a driving force in the music and entertainment scene, also I will like to thank the backend staff, crew and business leads for representing the business and the brand in a professional and ethical manner.

To our corporate partners thank you for believing in us by consistently doing business with The Supreme Mavin Dynasty, we appreciate you. To the Media platforms and personalities, I say a very big thank you to you for your undying support, we shall attain greater heights together in 2017.

On a final note, who is a Mavin? A Mavin is someone who has exceptional talent and skill in their field. As part of our 2016 goals, we decided to increase our workforce to 50, which we surpassed by a slight margin as we have a workforce of 55.

As you all know, the Entertainment Business is not complete without those who are skilled in the Business, therefore we are seeking to expand our work-force to 120 team in 2017 considering our forthcoming projects.

We are reviewing portfolios for Business executives, Client servicing professionals, Style and Image experts, Digital Data and VAS Management executives, Government Liaison officers, CSR enthusiasts, Creative and Visual Production nerds, Talent and Catalog Management professionals, Content Developers, Retail, Sales and Fashion, Licensing specialist, Touring and Logistics specialist, Social Media Analyst and International Representatives in Accra, Nairobi , Abidjan, Dar es Salaam, Johannesburg, Douala , New York , London and Paris.

If you are Mavin and you have what it takes become part of a revolution in the Music and Entertainment industry, then send your CV with a detailed cover letter to info@mavinrecords.com for consideration.

Happy New Year to you all, have a prosperous 2017.”

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment