Don urges FG to strengthen its economic diversification programme

A don, Prof. Timothy Nubi, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to strengthen its economic diversification programme to in the country.

Nubi, who is the Dean, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, University of Lagos, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said once the diversification programme was strengthened, more activities should suffice in the economic sector.

The programme envisages that by 2020, Nigeria would have made significant progress toward achieving structural economic change with a more diversified and inclusive economy.

Overall, the Plan is expected to deliver on 5 key broad outcomes, namely: a stable macroeconomic environment, agricultural transformation and food security, sufficiency in energy (power and petroleum products), improved transportation infrastructure and industrialization focusing on small and medium scale enterprises.

He added that an improved diversification programme would help explore the potentials in other sectors and enhance productivity particularly now that the economy “is in recession”.

The don said the diversification programme would also enable the country to revitalise other sectors in view of the fact that the potentialities in the sector alone could be used to grow and sustain the economy if well harnessed.

According to him, over-dependence on a particular sector is not healthy for a developing country such as Nigeria.

He stated that the country has depended on the oil sector for too long.

Nubi said the neglect of other sectors was the cause of the country’s economic problem.

“Nigeria’s over-dependence on oil revenues for most of its economic needs and budgets makes the country highly susceptible to oil price volatility.

“It is time the country looked into other sectors of the economy to discover, explore and develop the potentialities therein to enhance economic situation of the country.

“The oil sector contributes about 40 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“So, let the government pump money into other sectors to ensure they produce finished products that will be exported to augment the revenue from the oil sector,’’ he said.

He said the role of the oil sector in accelerating Nigeria’s development should be to provide the needed financial resources for strategic diversification investments.

“Though, the dividend of the diversification will be felt by the economy in the long-run, but let the government specify its position to make significant investments,’’ he added.

Nubi further urged the government to invest in construction sector by creating more construction activities, saying that construction work engages the services of greater category of people in the economy.

“When a construction work is going on, the brick-layers, artisans, drivers, dry cleaners and even food sellers (restaurants) will be gainfully engaged,’’ he said.

He also identified the agriculture, manufacturing and textile sectors as some of the sectors that could be overhauled. (NAN)

