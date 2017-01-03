Donald Trump Is A Bigot – J.K. Rowling - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The creator of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, has described U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump as a ‘bigot’.

Rowling, one of the world’s most successful authors who has lived in Scotland since 1993 as she is British, criticized Trump in a passionate letter in defence of free speech.

In the letter sent in December to members of PEN America, the author said: “The events of the last month have many Americans feeling shocked and disoriented.

“So many issues are in flux and valued institutions in potential jeopardy.

“Last May I joined PEN America in New York City and, to some gasps around the room, defended Donald Trump’s freedom of expression.

“I said then that “his freedom to speak protects my freedom to call him a bigot.”

“Donald Trump has taken full advantage of his freedom of speech; it is now up to the rest of us to use ours.”

She added that “if we don’t speak now, we risk forfeiting our right to speak later.”

It would be recalled that last year, Rowling was told to mind her business by an American twitter user as she is a British citizen. Rowling responded to this by saying it’s “everybody’s business” if “ignorant and easy to manipulate” Trump was elected.

