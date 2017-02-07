Donald Trump Holds Former Prime Minister At Airport Over Iranian Visa - The Herald Nigeria

The former Prime Minister of Norway was held at the airport upon entry into the United States because he had ties with Iran, a country placed on watch by the US President.

According to the former PM of Norway, Kjell Magne Bondevik, he was held at an airport in the US and was questioned at length because he had an Iranian visa in his diplomatic passport.

He told CNN: “When they found the Iranian visa, where I was in December 2014, they said that there was a regulation that with such a visa I had to be flagged up.”

He continued: “I assumed and presumed that they would let me go immediately. But instead, I was questioned for over an hour. Did they really believe that I presented a problem or threat to the US? I expected they would show more flexibility and wisdom.”

Bondevik further revealed that he was along with other migrants from the Middle East and Africa held for the additional screening.

