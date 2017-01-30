Donald Trump Is Offending The Holy Spirit With His Actions - Olumba Olumba - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, has expressed his spiritual stand on the new executive order signed by the United States president, Donald Trump.

Recall that Donald Trump had on Friday signed a new order barring citizens from seven countries entry into the United States. The latest order signed by the US president has however caused several reactions within the online community.

In reaction to the bill, Olumba Olumba noted that the new US president’s actions since assuming office was offending the Holy Spirit.

He said while addressing a crowd of worshipers and guest at his Ministry’s international headquarters in Calabar: “President Donald Trump thinks he is working to please the electorate.

“He does not know that he is offending the Holy Spirit by causing disaffection, hatred, division amongst not only American people but people around the world… Trump should not provoke God to bring down His wrath on the US. They should be very careful about threat to deport the so-called foreigners.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment