The united states president, Donald J. Trump has lashed out at thousands of Americans ho came out to protest against him during and after his inauguration.

The newly sworn in president took to his social media page on Twitter to lash our at protesters as he reeled out the numbers of people who watched his inauguration ceremony.

Trump also boasted of having more viewing than the former US President, Barack Obama.

He wrote on his Twitter page:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment