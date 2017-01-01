Donald Trump Shades Obama, Clinton, Others In New Year Message - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The United States President-elect, Donald J. Trump has in his New Year message to Americans taken a swipe at his enemies.

The US President-elect whose emergence as victor in the November polls has caused several reactions from the media, immigrants and Americans took to his Twitter account to write:

“Happy New Year to all, including my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!”.

The message comes on the heels of the war of words between Donald Trump and Barack Obama over the last presidential poll in which Obama claimed he could have beaten Trump to a third term in office had he contested in the last election.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment