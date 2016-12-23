 Donald Trump Suffers Fresh Setback - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Donald Trump Suffers Fresh Setback

nbc-fires-donald-trump-after-he-calls-mexicans-rapists-and-drug-runners

The United State’s President-elect, Donald Trump has suffered another setback ahead of his inauguration into office.

The fresh setback comes as famous singer, Celine Dion decided to choose fans over the president-elect as she declined the offer to perform at his inauguration ceremony.

Celine Dion with the move has joined the list of A-list American artistes who have declined the president-elect’s invitation to perform at his inauguration ceremony.

celinedion

Other artistes who have turned down the president-elect include Garth Brooks, Elton John, and a willing opera singer, Andrea Bocelli who backed out of the invitation after suffering a huge backlash from fans.

Celine Dion will however be performing on the same night at another venue as he rejection of the offer was because she had been booked for the night.

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar