Donald Trump Suffers Fresh Setback - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The United State’s President-elect, Donald Trump has suffered another setback ahead of his inauguration into office.

The fresh setback comes as famous singer, Celine Dion decided to choose fans over the president-elect as she declined the offer to perform at his inauguration ceremony.

Celine Dion with the move has joined the list of A-list American artistes who have declined the president-elect’s invitation to perform at his inauguration ceremony.

Other artistes who have turned down the president-elect include Garth Brooks, Elton John, and a willing opera singer, Andrea Bocelli who backed out of the invitation after suffering a huge backlash from fans.

Celine Dion will however be performing on the same night at another venue as he rejection of the offer was because she had been booked for the night.

