Donald Trump's Administration Suffers Major Setback - The Herald Nigeria

The embattled National Security Adviser of the United States President, Donald J. Trump has resigned from office following claims that he had misled the Vice President, Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia.

The embattled National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned less than one month since joining the Donald Trump administration.

Flynn, in his resignation letter, admitted to contacting the Russian ambassador several times via calls during the transition of power and gave “incomplete information” about those discussions to Vice-President Mike Pence.

He wrote: “In the course of my duties as the incoming national security adviser, I held numerous phone calls with foreign counterparts, ministers and ambassadors.

“These calls were to facilitate a smooth transition and begin to build the necessary relationships between the President, his advisers and foreign leaders.

“Such calls are standard practice in any transition of this magnitude.

“Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice-President elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologised to the President and the Vice-President, and they have accepted my apology.”

Following the resignation of Mr. Flynn, the US president, Donald Trump has named retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as the acting National Security Adviser.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment