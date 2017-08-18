Donald Trump's Ex Also Posed Nude For Portrait (Photos) - The Herald Nigeria

US President Donald J Trump like a lot of presidents has great taste in women. Forty-five has been linked to a lot of beautiful and successful women in his seventy plus years of life.

Kara Young is one of them and her classic beauty seems to have a song to sing.

The former model, actress and entrepreneur came out recently to say she never knew racism to be a problem associated with Donald Trump at least in the two years they dated.

The First Lady, Melania Trump drew some controversy when it was revealed she posed nude for a French adult magazine in 1995, but it seems Kara Young had been modeling long before Melania.

The former model has had some very beautiful photos taken of her over the course of her career. Here are some of the stand out images including one she went topless for in 1989:

Visit here to see the bare breasts portrait.

