Donnie is no racist - President Trump's Ex Reveals - The Herald Nigeria

President Donald Trump has come under a lot of heat over his comments on the Charlottesville incident, and some mainstream media channels have accused the President of racism.

However Kara Young, a model, actress and entrepreneur, who dated the president for two years before he married First Lady Melenia Trump has denied that the president is a racist.

“I didn’t hide my race from Donald Trump. He knew,” Ms. Young said in an interview with the NY Times . “He would say, ‘You’re like Derek Jeter.’ And I would say, ‘Exactly.”’

“I never heard him say a disparaging comment towards any race of people,” she added.

Asked if she thought Trump was racist or supported white supremacist ideals, Kara said, “That was not my experience.”

Ironically, she said Trump was surprised by the amount of blacks at a U.S. Open because he didn’t think black people watched tennis.

“We went to the U.S. Open once, and a lot of black people came because it was Venus and Serena,” she said, referring to the Williams sisters. “He was impressed that a lot of black people came to the U.S. Open because they were playing.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment